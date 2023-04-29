Dallas Cowboys draft picks 2023: Round-by-round selections

Here is a 2023 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Dallas Cowboys:

Round 1 (No. 26 overall) — Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan: The first-team All-Big Ten performer topped The Athletic's famed "Freaks List" last year, so that says plenty about his physical prowess. And Smith (6-3, 323) showed off his standout strength in Indy (34 reps on the 225-pound bench), and that will come in handy as he tries to suck up blocks and inside rushes between edge rushers Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence in Big D. Draft tracker

Round 2 (58) — Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan: "America's Team" adds to its tight end depth after failing to re-sign Dalton Schultz in free agency. Schoonmaker (6-5, 251) probably won't remind anyone of Schultz, totaling 52 catches over the past two seasons, but should provide more as a blocker. Draft tracker

Round 3 (90) — DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas: At 6-3, 229, a rangy defender who could find himself in coverage at the second level while Micah Parsons is hunting quarterbacks. A former safety, Overshown should offer some nice versatility. Draft tracker

Round 4 (129) —Viliami Fehoko Jr., DE, San Jose State Draft tracker

Round 5 (169, compensatory)

Round 6 (212, compensatory)

Round 7 (244)

Dallas Cowboys' last five top draft picks:

2022 (No. 24 overall): Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa

2021 (No. 12 overall): Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

2020 (No. 17 overall): CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

2019 (No. 58 overall): Trysten Hill, DT, Central Florida

2018 (No. 19 overall): Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cowboys picks in 2023 NFL draft: Round-by-round selections for Dallas