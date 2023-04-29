Dallas Cowboys draft Deuce Vaughn during the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft

One of the best stories of the 2023 NFL Draft took place on Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys selected Kansas State Running back Deuce Vaughn in the No. 212 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Vaughn’s selection is extra special because of his father. Chris Vaughn, Deuce’s father, is the assistant director of college scouting for the Cowboys.

The elder Vaughn was visibly emotional on the television broadcast when the Cowboys decided to draft his son.

The reaction in the Cowboys draft room when Jerry Jones told the team’s assistant director of college scouting Chris Vaughn that Dallas was drafting his son, Kansas State RB Deuce Vaughn



(Video: @jlkurtz) pic.twitter.com/PNnOdWngqx — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 29, 2023

On the football field, Deuce Vaughn fills a need at running back created by the departure of Ezekiel Elliott and could play a part in a Cowboys offense always looking for more explosive game-changers.