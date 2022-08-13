Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos preseason game: Live stream, date, time, odds, how to watch

Are you ready to see Russell Wilson in Orange and Navy Blue?

Well, you may have to wait a little longer. Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said Wilson isn't expected to play in the team's preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday.

"I don’t think so," Hackett told reporters on Wednesday when asked if Wilson will get reps on Saturday. "A guy of his caliber that’s been doing it this long, I don’t think it’s as important. You always have to look at it as risk-reward. Of course, you want to go out there and play football all the time. I think that’s why we practice. When you get out there, I’ve had a lot of different experiences throughout my career. The No. 1 most important thing is getting the guys healthy going into the season. That’s all that matters."

The Dallas Cowboys are also expected to play it safe with Dak Prescott.

The Broncos and Cowboys held a chippy joint practice on Thursday that resulted in numerous fights. Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb said "tempers flared a little bit, but that's just the nature of football."

Will the tension carry over on Saturday? Here's everything you need to know about the Broncos vs. Cowboys preseason game:

July 29: Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center.

What time does Cowboys at Broncos start?

The game kicks off Saturday at 9 p.m. ET from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

How can I watch Cowboys at Broncos on TV?

The matchup will also be televised nationally on NFL Network. Fans in the Denver and Dallas areas can also watch the game on their local networks.

How can I livestream Cowboys at Broncos?

The game can be live streamed on fuboTV or NFL+.

What are the betting odds for Cowboys at Broncos?

The Broncos are favored by 2½ points and the over/under is 31½, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

