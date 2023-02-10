Dallas Cowboys’ DeMarcus Ware, Chuck Howley entering Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Ware was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday night.

He was one of the new members named during the 12th annual NFL Honors show, broadcast live from the Symphony Hall in Phoenix. The pre-Super Bowl show also named the league’s top award winners for the 2022 season.

Ware will be inducted into the hall in Canton, Ohio, this summer.

Ware played for the Cowboys from 2005-2013 before finishing his final three seasons with the Denver Broncos in 2014-16.

He led the Cowboys in sacks for eight seasons, 2005-2012 and led the NFL with 20 sacks (2008) and 15.5 sacks (2010). He still holds the Cowboys career sacks record with 117. He was voted first-team All-Pro four times (2007-09, 2011); second-team All-Pro three times (2006, 2010, 2012) and selected to nine Pro Bowls (2007-2013, 2015-16). He was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

Ware won Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos and ended his career with 138.5 sacks. Ware played on only one team with a losing record during his career and helped lead his teams to five playoff appearances.

Ware was one of seven first-time eligible players in this year’s class.