Dallas Cowboys Defensive Star Micah Parsons Extends Bleacher Report Deal

Dallas Cowboys defensive star Micah Parsons has reached a multi-year extension with Bleacher Report that will include his imprint on a variety of projects that span sports and entertainment.

Under the new deal, Parsons will add the title of president of B/R Gridiron, the digital sports publisher on NFL Sundays, and continue to host his show The Edge with Micah Parsons, launching its second season in August during the NFL preseason.

Parsons initially partnered with Bleacher Report in 2023 to launch The Edge.

Parsons will collaborate with B/R Gridiron leadership to develop the content strategy for the portfolio, launch new shows, original content, and design merchandise for its 2.5 million cross-platform followers.

“Working with Bleacher Report on The Edge has given me the desire to want to share my view of the game even more,” said Parsons. “Being able to create something dynamic for fans alongside a content team like B/R Gridiron is a chance for me to flex different muscles than the ones I’m using each week on the field. Plus, it will just be fun.”

Parsons, a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, will serve as an analyst of the B/R Gridiron Draft Night Show.

“As a dominant voice on and off the field, Micah is well positioned to lead B/R Gridiron,” said Tyler Price, head of content, Bleacher Report. We are excited to deepen his engagement with the B/R team and help grow his platform off the field in a different and unique way.”

