Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory is planning to resume his NFL career

Dallas Cowboys’ Randy Gregory lines up against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

It’s become a sports cliche for evaluating NFL at this point, but the greatest ability being availability is true. Randy Gregory has been one of the more disappointing prospects in the last few years as his NFL career has been derailed at nearly every juncture in the last three years. The former second-round pick was once projected as a high first-round selection until he tested positive for marijuana at the 2015 NFL combine.

He then missed or failed as many as five drug tests after being drafted, which led to the Dallas Cowboys defensive end being suspended for the entire 2017 season. However, Gregory is now preparing to apply for reinstatement according to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.

There are still steps to take and paperwork to file before Gregory is close to going before commissioner Roger Goodell to petition for his reinstatement. But sources say he is doing well, adhering to his program and the feeling around him is said to be positive.

Gregory did not participate in training camp last summer after getting moved to the reserve/did not report list. In two seasons, Gregory has only played 14 games and recorded one sack. Fortunately, he’s remained out of trouble aside from his testing problems and at 25 there’s still plenty of time for him to realize his potential.

