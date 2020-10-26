Dallas Cowboys DC Mike Nolan stings eye with Tabasco sauce

The Dallas Cowboys are having a year in 2020 that mirrors the real world. Anything that can go wrong, has gone wrong and continues to do so.

If you need a microcosm of the misery, all you need is Monday’s conference call with defensive coordinator Mike Nolan.

It seems Nolan was eating while engaging with the media. And he had used Tabasco sauce on his food and some got on his finger and the next thing you know, it was in his eye.

Conference call with Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Nolan has been put on hold because he had Tabasco sauce on his finger and it got in his eye.

Can't make this stuff up..

No word on whether the NFL has an Injured Reserve list for spicy sauce in your eye. Or how long it would sideline one.

And no jokes about how the defensive coordinator was probably burned as bad as his defense has been during a 2-5 start.