Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott might benefit from reportedly popping ankle scar tissue

So it wasn’t the shoes.

Per a FOX Sports report, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott left practice Thursday because he heard “a pop” in his surgically-repaired right ankle, giving the organization a brief scare three days before Sunday’s season opener against Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium.

Prescott immediately was taken for X-Rays and they came back negative, per multiple sources.

It was determined that he likely popped some scar tissue that developed from the compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle that caused him to miss the final 11 games of the 2020 season and required two surgeries.

Prescott, who had no issues with the ankle in 2021, practice full on Friday and Saturday and is expected to have no limitations against the Buccaneers.

Still, the situation cause a little more fear within the Cowboys organization than they initially let on.

Prescott initially said he left practice because of discomfort from a new pair of shoes.

He was trying to break in a pair of Air Jordan 11s he planned to wear against Tampa Bay.

He said he is going to go back to Jordan 1s he wore in training camp.

But it wasn’t the shoes, it was the pop.

The good news is that breaking scar tissue may give him more flexibility and range of motion in his ankle.