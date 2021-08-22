Cowboy DC Dan Quinn, DT Carlos Watkins sent home from preseason game due to COVID-19 protocols

New Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins left AT&T Stadium ahead of their preseason game with the Houston Texans on Saturday night due to the NFL’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said after the game that both Quinn and Watkins were placed into the protocol about 90 minutes before the 20-14 loss to the Texans.

“We’re just being extremely cautious,” McCarthy said, via The Athletic’s Jon Machota .

According to the Dallas Morning News , both Quinn and Watkins reported feeling sick at the stadium and were sent home. The entire coaching staff, the Cowboys said, is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. 93% of Cowboys players, or all but six, are fully vaccinated too — though it’s unknown if Watkins is one of the six remaining unvaccinated.

The two are going to be evaluated further on Sunday.

Watkins signed a one-year, $1.75 million deal with the Cowboys earlier this offseason after spending his first four years in the league with the Texans. The former Clemson standout racked up a career-high 27 total tackles last season in Houston.

Quinn, the former Atlanta Falcons head coach, is in his first season as a defensive coordinator with McCarthy and the Cowboys. The 50-year-old — who was the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator before landing in Atlanta in 2015 — went 43-42 with the Falcons and was fired early last season.

