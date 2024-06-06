Dallas Cowboys contract conversations dominate mini-camp

DALLAS - Wednesday was day two of mandatory mini-camp for the Dallas Cowboys and, so far, the biggest story has been who is not in attendance.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is holding out while he is in the middle of contract negotiations.

Pass rusher Micah Parsons and QB Dak Prescott have shown up to work even though they are also in the middle of extension talks.

Prescott is entering the final year of his deal in 2024.

On Wednesday, the Cowboys quarterback emphasized that he will be just fine.

"I don't mind it. I've been in this position before. I'm a gambling man, I'll gamble on myself and my guys," Prescott told reporters before jokingly switching his tone. "Not actually, guys. I understand there's been a lot of s*** with that. Not that way."

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy says he understands what his players are going through.

"No one wants to be on a one-year contract. We all understand that and the emotion of what that does to your family," he said. "I think Dak is having his best offseason program that we've had."

Players will return for training camp late next month.