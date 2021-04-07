Dallas Cowboys continue the parade of one-and-done free agent contracts

The Dallas Cowboys added to their team-record haul of unrestricted free agents by agreeing to one-year deals with tight end Jeremy Sprinkle and punter Bryan Anger.

The 26-year-old Sprinkle was originally a fifth-round draft pick of the Washington Football Team out of Arkansas in 2017. Sprinkle has played in all 16 games each of the last three years in Washington, and has 33 career starts. He has 34 catches for 301 yards in his NFL career.

He will join Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz in the tight end room in Dallas and fill the void of the primary blocker, vacated when Blake Bell signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency.

The nine-year veteran Anger will compete with Hunter Niswander at punter. Niswander averaged 47.2 yards on 26 punts over the last eight games as a rookie in 2020 when injured long-time punter Chris Jones was placed on injured reserve. Jones was released in March.

Anger spent the last two seasons with the Houston Texans, averaging 46.4 yards per punt in 2020. His career average is 46.2 yards per attempt.

With the addition of Sprinkle and Anger, the Cowboys have now signed 10 unrestricted free agents, the most in franchise history — though all were inked to bargain-basement deals.

The others are defensive linemen Brent Urban, Carlos Watkins and Tarell Basham, offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe, deep snapper Jake McQuaide and safeties Keanu Neael, Damonte Kazee and Jayon Kearse.

Only Basham got a two-year deal. The nine others were signed for just one season.

The Cowboys have also retained four of their own free agents in quarterback Dak Prescott, receiver Noah Brown, cornerback Jourdan Lewis and cornerback C.J. Goodwin.

Players that the Cowboys have lost in free agency are Bell, cornerback Chido Awuzie (Bengals), safety Xavier Woods (Vikings), quarterback Andy Dalton (Bears), tackle Cam Erving (Panthers) and linebacker Joe Thomas (Texans).

Defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford retired. Deep snapper L.P. Ladouceur was not offered a contract and remains a free agent, as does linebacker Justin March. Linebacker Sean Lee is contemplating retirement.