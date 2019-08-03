Former Cowboys WR Cole Beasley: 'It's been a lot more fun' playing for the Bills

Cole Beasley appears to be settling in with the Buffalo Bills just fine this summer.

In fact, he sounds much happier now than he did with the Dallas Cowboys. Not only is he having “a lot more fun” at the Bulls training camp, but he said on Friday the offense is actually using him much better than the Cowboys did.

“It's been a lot of fun,” Beasley said, via the NFL Network. “I wanted more opportunities. I wanted more options. I wanted more freedom in my routes. And (OC Brian) Daboll has done a great job of giving me those things and it’s created a lot of opportunity for me here.

“It's been a lot more fun playing out there with the guys.”

Beasley spent his first seven seasons in the league with the Cowboys, and posted 672 yards and three touchdowns on 65 receptions last season. He reached a four-year, $29 million deal with Buffalo in free agency this offseason.

While Friday’s comments were more subtle, Beasley hasn’t held back when talking about his former team this summer. He said his time in Dallas was frustrating because he felt they weren’t using him correctly, and that he simply didn’t like the culture there.

“I’m just glad to be (in Buffalo) where it’s 100 percent about ball and not a show or a brand,” Beasley said in June. “It’s purer here. I’m proud to be part of something like that.”

The 30-year-old will now be one of Josh Allen’s main targets this fall in Buffalo, and has been working on his chemistry with the second-year quarterback since he arrived in New York.

With the newly-acquired freedom he’s received with the Bills, Beasley knows he’s going to have to stay sharp with his routes — especially while working with a new quarterback. If he doesn’t, things can go south fast.

But that responsibility, he said, is what he’s been looking for in the league.

“When you're given the freedom that I am in this offense, you have to be very definitive in the way you run your routes and your breaks,” Beasley said, via the NFL Network. “I have some routes where I can go five different directions and make a decision at the top (of the route). I just can't go one way and then make a decision late to go someplace else or it's going to be an interception.

“So there is a lot of pressure on me for that, but that's exactly how I wanted it and that's why I came here.”

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 16: Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) warms up on the field before the NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys on December 16, 2018, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

