Jason Garrett, Cowboys still addressing kicking situation after Brett Maher struggles again

Amid a myriad of other issues within the organization, the Dallas Cowboys are struggling with their kicker.

Brett Maher missed his first field goal attempt of the night on Thursday in Dallas’ 31-24 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, sending his 42-yard attempt wide right. It marked his 10th miss so far this season, more than any other kicker in a single season over the past four years.

While he did drill a 31-yard field goal later in the night, he sent a kickoff sailing out of bounds — which eventually led the Bears to a touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[Watch NFL games on your phone for FREE with the Yahoo Sports app]

Naturally, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett wasn’t happy, saying the opportunity they gave Maher this week “didn’t work out.”

“We’re going to continue to address that situation,” Garrett said on Monday, via the Cowboys. “There’s been nothing finalized on that, but there’s no question that we have to do a better job of making those kicks, and Brett Maher will be the first one to tell you that.”

Dallas even brought in three kickers to work out last week after Maher missed two field goals in the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving loss to the Buffalo Bills, though didn’t sign anyone.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed the kicking situation in an emotional, expletive-filled interview on 105.3 The Fan on Friday, too, and sounded like he felt stuck at this point in the season.

“You are very unlikely to make a dent in or do your field goals better by going out on the street right now,” Jones said on the show, via the Cowboys. “They’re just not available, and I’m talking about kickers.”

Story continues

Maher has now gone 20-of-30 on the year, but has made every extra point attempt in his second season with the Cowboys. The 30-year-old is in the second year of his two-year, $1 million deal with the team.

While he’s aware of his recent struggles, Maher said he was content with how he approached the game on Thursday night with the outside distractions.

“I felt like I did a good job staying in my lane this week,” Maher said Thursday night, via the Cowboys. “I felt like I hit every ball pretty well tonight. I’ll put my head on the pillow tonight feeling good about what I did this week and moving forward.

After Brett Maher missed his 10th kick of the season on Thursday night, the Cowboys are doing a “close evaluation” of their kicking situation. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: