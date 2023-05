Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders through the years

America's Cheerleading Team

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are iconic. They more than stand the test of time.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Malcolm Emmons- USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on List Wire