Dallas Cowboys break out a helmet look they've never used before for game vs. Titans

It's not like the Dallas Cowboys wore green or bright orange on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans. The uniform they wore was familiar.

But it was a first for a franchise that takes its uniform very seriously.

The Cowboys came out in white jerseys and white helmets. It's similar to the throwback look they like to wear on Thanksgiving, but it was the first time the Cowboys wore a white helmet with their normal star on it according to Helmet History.

The Cowboys wore a white version of their classic helmet on Thursday night. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) signs autographs before Thursday's game. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys looks on from the tunnel prior to a game against the Tennessee Titans. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

It was sharp, but a bit jarring. The Cowboys revealed their "arctic" uniforms over the offseason, and it is a good look. Yet, there are certain uniforms in sports that really shouldn't be messed with too often. There aren't many of those iconic, timeless uniforms in the NFL, but the Cowboys have one.

What do we think on the Cowboys' all-white "arctic" look, yay or nay?