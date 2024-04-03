Dallas Cowboys bolster offensive line depth by re-signing backup OT Chuma Edoga

The Dallas Cowboys still have not answered the question of who will play left tackle in 2024 following the departure of eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith to the New York Jets in free agency.

That decision may not come until after the 2024 NFL Draft in three more weeks.

But the Cowboys made a move to shore up the depth on the offensive line by re-signing backup offensive tackle Chuma Edoga to a one-year deal on Wednesday.

Edoga was a player the team wanted to bring back as an option at left tackle in case they don’t find one in the draft.

He appeared in all 17 games, with six starts in 2023. He had four starts at left tackle. He played 35 percent of Dallas’ offensive starts and 17 percent of special teams snaps.

The other options include Matt Waletzko, Asim Richards and Pro Bowl left guard Tyler Smith.

Edoga is the sixth player the Cowboys have signed since the start of free agency, joining linebacker Eric Kendricks, running back Rico Dowdle, cornerback Jordan Lewis, deep snapper Trent Sieg and special teams ace C.J. Goodwin.

Only Kendricks played on elsewhere in 2023. He is also the only expected starter.