Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals preseason game: Live stream, time, date, how to watch

The Arizona Cardinals will kick off their preseason schedule Friday when they host the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys opened their schedule a week ago against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame Game. Expectations for Dak Prescott entering this season are high, but he'll stay on the sidelines against the Cardinals after sustaining a shoulder injury in practice. He has an MRI scheduled after Dallas returns home this weekend from training camp in Oxnard, California.

Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury indicated his starters, including quarterback Kyler Murray, would play in the preseason opener. Kingsbury has not said how long his starters will be on the field, but he that the game will serve as a way for his team and its new additions to mesh. The Cardinals will, however, be without J.J. Watt, who has been rehabbing a hamstring injury.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during training camp at the Marriott Residence Inn.

Here's everything to know for Friday:

What time does Cowboys at Cardinals start?

The game kicks off at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 13.

What TV channel is Cowboys at Cardinals on?

The game will be aired on NFL Network. It will be on KPNX 12 News (NBC) in Arizona and CBS 11 in Dallas.

How can I watch Cowboys at Cardinals online via live stream?

Fans can watch the game on NFL GamePass or via the Cowboys or Cardinals app.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cowboys vs. Cardinals live stream, time, TV info, how to watch game