Dallas Cowboys to appear on ‘Hard Knocks’ in 2021

With normalcy returning to the world and NFL in 2021, so will Hard Knocks.

HBO’s yearly teaming up with NFL Films for a docuseries during the league’s training camp will make their comeback this summer and it’ll be with the Dallas Cowboys. Each year the series selects a new team to follow.

Both ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Media have confirmed the news.

As is usual with the Cowboys, they’ve grabbed the headlines once again with Hard Knocks. It will be the third time Jerry Jones’ team will appear on the show, with the first two times coming in 2002 and 2008, respectively.

Via NFL Media, Ken Rodgers, vice president and senior coordinating producer at NFL Films, released this statement:

“The Cowboys are one of the most storied franchises in NFL history and a team that elicits strong reactions from fans around the world. Tens of millions of fans love them, but just as many people love to hate them. Either way, when the Cowboys show up people watch, which makes them perfect for Hard Knocks. This year, their high-profile status as ‘America’s Team’ is paired with uniquely interesting storylines. We can’t thank [Jerry] Jones and [Mike] McCarthy enough for letting us tell the story behind what we hope is the beginning of an exciting year in Dallas.”

This year’s edition will likely feature Jones heavily, but also quarterback Dak Prescott. The QB suffered a season-ending ankle injury in 2020 and eventually got a new long-term contract which was a largely-debated topic.