Dallas Cowboys’ Andy Dalton heads to Reserve/COVID-19 list

Barry Werner

Ben DiNucci and the Dallas Cowboys can’t catch a break.

Barring a trade at the deadline Tuesday, DiNucci will make his second straight start for Dallas. It will be against a second Pennsylvania team, too.

The Cowboys and their seventh-round pick will face the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday in Texas. And DiNucci gets the call, again, because Andy Dalton is being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, according to multiple reports.


Dalton missed the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8 after suffering a concussion the week prior in a loss to Washington.

DiNucci was 21-of-40 for 180 yards in his starting debut. He also fumbled and saw the ball returned for an Eagles touchdown on a controversial play in the fourth quarter.