Dallas Cowboys address pass rush in taking Mississippi’s Sam Williams in NFL Draft

After filling a need on the offensive line with Tulsa tackle Tyler Smith with the 24th pick in the first round, the Dallas Cowboys turned their attention to shoring up the pass rush in the second round Friday night.

With 56th overall pick, the Cowboys selected took Mississippi linebacker/edge rusher Sam Williams.

Williams is an ideal 4-3 end who will combine with free agent signee Dante Fowler to help make up for the loss of Randy Gregory in free agency.

Williams is a first-round talent who likely dropped to the second round because of character concerns.

At 6-foot-4, 261 pounds, Williams is extremely athletic for a pass-rusher, including his 4.46 time in the 40 and a 36-inch vertical leap.

He was suspended in July of 2020 after being arrested and charged with sexual assault. The charges were dropped in September, allowing him to return to the team.

He had six starts in 2020 before blowing up in 2021 with 57 tackles, 15 tackles for losses and 12.5 sacks.

The Cowboys have one more pick Friday at No. 88 in the third round.

The 2022 draft will conclude on Saturday when the Cowboys scheduled to make six picks — No. 129 the fourth round; Nos. 155, 167, 176 and 178 in the fifth round; and No. 193 in the sixth round.