Dallas Cowboys add backfield depth, agree to one-year deal with RB Ronald Jones

The Dallas Cowboys have added depth in their backfield after releasing Ezekiel Elliott last week.

The Cowboys agreed to terms on a one-year deal with running back Ronald Jones, a person familiar with the situation told to USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not yet been publicly announced.

Jones is the first move Dallas has made in the backfield since the team decided to cut Elliott — the franchise’s third all-time leading rusher — after seven seasons, .

Jones is coming to Dallas from the defending Super Bowl 57 champion Kansas City Chiefs. The running back appeared in six games for the Chiefs last season. He had 17 carries, 70 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown in limited action. Jones spent his first four NFL seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He tallied 2,174 rushing yards, 18 rushing touchdowns, 76 receptions, 571 receiving yards and one touchdown catch in 55 regular-season games with the Bucs. He was also on Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl 55-winning squad.

Running back Ronald Jones spent his first four NFL seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs drafted Jones in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft out of Southern California.

Jones' signing with the Cowboys is a bit of a homecoming for the running back. He played high school football in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas.

The Cowboys placed the franchise tag on running back Tony Pollard in early March. Pollard is slated to be the Cowboys’ feature running back. Jones has a chance to be the No. 2 back on Dallas' depth chart.

Cowboys re-sign defensive end Dante Fowler

The Cowboys re-signed Dante Fowler to a one-year deal on Tuesday, a person familiar with the situation informed USA TODAY Sports. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they aren't authorized to discuss the deal.

Fowler recorded 27 tackles and six sacks in his first season in Dallas. Fowler is entering his eighth NFL season. He played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams before joining the Cowboys in 2022. He has 227 tackles, 41 sacks and 51 tackles for loss in 108 career games.

