Dallas Cowboys add another safety as they scramble to upgrade historically bad defense

The Dallas Cowboys hosted three safeties on free agent visits on Wednesday and closed the deal with one, agreeing to terms with former Detroit Lions starting safety Jayron Kearse.

A seventh-round pick out of Clemson in 2016, Kearse spent his first four seasons as a backup with the Minnesota Vikings before starting seven of 11 games with Detroit last year.

The Lions waived Kearse in December, and he joined the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad at the end of the season.

Kearse, who agreed to a one-year deal, is the second safety to join the Cowboys in free agency. They came to terms on a one-year deal with former Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal last Saturday.

Neal will also play some linebacker for the Cowboys in new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn’s scheme.

Look for Kearse to compete with Neal and Donovan Wilson for snaps at strong safety. Kearse is also a standout performer on special teams.

George Edwards, a senior defensive assistant with the Cowboys, was Kearse’s defensive coordinator during his time in Minnesota.

Even with Kearse and Neal, the Cowboys are likely not done at safety.

They also hosted former Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker and former Atlanta Falcons safety Damontae Kazee on visits to at the team’s headquarters Wednesday.

The Cowboys wanted to get a closer look at the recoveries of Hooker and Kazee, who are both are coming off season-ending Achilles injuries.

Neither were signed to deals but one could be forthcoming.

Kazee and Hooker are free safety prospects and the Cowboys are looking to decide which is the best fit for their scheme.

As of now, Kearse is the fifth defensive addition of the Cowboys in free agency, joining Neal and three defensive linemen in Brent Urban, Carlos Watkins and Tarell Basham.

After setting a franchise record for points allowed in 2020 and giving up the second most yards, the Cowboys vowed to focus on defensive upgrades heading into 2021.

And they have followed through so far, albeit with a number of short-term and bargain-priced deals.

The Cowboys also plan to add bodies on defense in the 2021 NFL Draft with cornerback being the possible target in the first round.