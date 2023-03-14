Dallas Cowboys acquire five-time Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore in trade with Indianapolis Colts

The Dallas Cowboys are pairing cornerback Trevon Diggs with another multiple-time Pro Bowler.

The Cowboys agreed to acquire five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore from the Indianapolis Colts, a person familiar with the situation told USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot become official until the start of the new league year on Wednesday. The Colts are receiving a 2023 fifth-round compensatory pick in exchange.

Dallas becomes Gilmore’s fourth team in as many seasons.

Gilmore has played for the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts in his 11-year NFL career. His best years came in 2018-19 with the Patriots, as he was a two-time first-team All-Pro and was named the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year after leading the league in interceptions.

Gilmore has recorded 29 interceptions in 148 career games.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore (5) warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.

What does Stephon Gilmore’s addition mean for the Cowboys?

The Cowboys were shaky at cornerback outside of Trevon Diggs. Anthony Brown started opposite Diggs last season and is a free agent.

Gilmore fills a big need at cornerback and has plenty left in the tank at 32 years old. He likely won’t be asked to cover opposing teams' top wide receiver now with Diggs as his teammate.

Diggs led the league in interceptions in 2021 and is a two-time Pro Bowler.

The two should create a stingy pass defense in Dallas.

The Cowboys had the eighth-ranked pass defense and 12th-ranked total defense in 2022.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Tyler Dragon on Twitter @TheTylerDragon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dallas Cowboys trade for Stephon Gilmore in deal with Colts