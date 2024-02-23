Dallas Cowboys 2024 NFL offseason primer: 'All-in' season ahead per Jerry Jones

Dallas Cowboys' 2023 season: 12-5, won NFC East, lost in wild card

Overview: The Cowboys played the hits this past season, looking strong for lengthy stretches of the regular season and winning the NFC East before faceplanting short of the NFC championship game. Sound familiar?

Dak Prescott turned in an MVP-level campaign, CeeDee Lamb had his best season as a pro (1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns receiving) and Micah Parsons was a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. And all we'll be talking about all offseason is a hideous wild-card loss at home to the younger and more inexperienced Packers that left owner Jerry Jones at a loss for words and Mike McCarthy's job in limbo (it's since been announced he'll be back, but with no contract extension). And Dallas is searching for the same answers it's been seeking since it last won the Super Bowl, made the Super Bowl and reached the NFC title game, all after the 1995 season.

As talented as the Cowboys are, this is a big year ahead. Jones called 2024 "all-in" at the Senior Bowl, with less emphasis on the future than on this upcoming season. It starts in the offseason, which has already seen Dallas pass on making a run at Bill Belichick, Dan Quinn leave to be head coach of the Commanders and Mike Zimmer replace him as defensive coordinator. Now there are key questions to be answered across the roster.

Key free agents

OT Tyron Smith

RB Tony Pollard

C Tyler Biadasz

CB Stephon Gilmore

CB Jourdan Lewis

S Jayron Kearse

DE Dorance Armstrong Jr.

Who's in/out: Gilmore wants to "run it back" with the Cowboys in 2024, but do they want the same? Would Pollard benefit from playing alongside a true second option in the backfield, or is he just the latest Cowboys running back whose drop in yards per carry is a bad omen? Is Smith, who reportedly wants to return, still an important part of the offensive line, or would Dallas be wise to look at his age (33) and injury history and draft his replacement in a deep tackle class? "I think the fact that he’s not going into the offseason with offseason surgeries is a plus," Mike McCarthy said. "We’ll continue to talk as we move forward." The Cowboys have some big question marks as they address key areas of their star-laden roster.

Key free agent needs

Running back

Left tackle

Defensive line

Why the holes? Tony Pollard didn't exactly move mountains as the feature back in Dallas' offense, and now he's a free agent. Tyron Smith, meanwhile, has only started 30 of a possible 67 regular-season games the past four years due to injury. The pass rush is pedestrian at best (21.3% pressure rate, 16th in the NFL), and that's with Micah Parsons' impact. Maybe 2023 first-round nose tackle Mazi Smith takes a step forward next season. Don't expect the Cowboys to simply hope for it.

Do they have the money?

The Cowboys have some work to do. Dallas is a projected $16.1 million over the cap, according to Spotrac.

Potential notable cuts

LB Leighton Vander Esch

WR Brandin Cooks

Why they might be gone: Injuries have plagued Leighton Vander Esch, preventing him from rediscovering his rookie year potential. With a $4.4 million cap hit in 2024, he could be on his way out. Cooks, meanwhile, was a solid contributor on the Cowboys' offense (657 yards, eight TDs receiving) but is due $10 million next season.

Draft picks

1st round: No. 24

2nd round: No. 56

3rd round: No. 87

5th round (compensatory)

6th round (compensatory)

7th round (via Raiders)

7th round

Good draft fit

Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

Why him? Though hardly a finished product, Guyton has rare physical gifts and, according to Yahoo Sports NFL Draft expert Nate Tice, his "size and movement ability are hard to teach." Sounds a lot like a young Tyron Smith. Could Guyton be drafted as his replacement?

What can move the fantasy football needle this offseason?

The playoffs didn’t end the way they wanted but there is no denying the Cowboys' offense was anything but a rousing success in the regular season. The passing game players should all be back in full force but fantasy gamers should be interested in what takes place in the backfield. Tony Pollard was a disappointment in 2023 based on over-inflated expectations but still turned in 1,300 total yards and an RB15 finish. There’s room for improvement here simply based on the offensive ecosystem. Whether it’s a veteran free-agent addition, an upstart prospect on Day 2 or early Day 3 of the draft or even a return of Pollard himself closer to 100% healthy for an entire season, we should be ready to invest in the starting back on this scoring unit. — Matt Harmon