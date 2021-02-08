Dallas Cowboys' 2021 season hype video oddly doesn't include Dak Prescott

Cowboys' 2021 season hype video doesn't include Dak Prescott originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Shortly after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys were one of several NFL clubs to release a hype video for the 2021 season.

During the 30-second long clip, several of the team's stars -- Ezekiel Elliott, Demarcus Lawrence and CeeDee Lamb, among others -- were naturally featured.

However, there was one glaring omission: quarterback Dak Prescott.

While the quarterback has yet to comment about his absence (and probably won't), Prescott's brother, Tad, replied with a picture of the questioning face emoji.

The only logical reason Prescott was not included in the video is that, technically, the quarterback is not signed past March 16, the last day of the current league year. So, while many expect Prescott to be back in Dallas next season, it's not a guarantee -- for now.

However, it's unlikely Prescott is playing anywhere but Dallas next fall, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Cowboys will reportedly franchise tag Prescott once again next season if the two sides are unable to agree to a long-term deal before the March 17 deadline.

Prescott played under the franchise tag in 2020, too, where he earned a salary of $31.4 million. If franchise tagged again, Prescott will join former Washington passer Kirk Cousins as the only other quarterback in NFL history to be tagged in two consecutive seasons.

The 27-year-old only played in five games last season before suffering a gruesome ankle fracture and dislocation, but he was one of the NFL's best quarterbacks prior to his injury. In just four and a half games, Prescott finished with nearly 2,000 passing yards, 12 total touchdowns and just four interceptions.