Dallas Cowboys 2021 player profile: Chauncey Golston

Length, effort, hand usage, motor, leadership and versatility were all examples of words used to describe Iowa DE Chauncey Golston going into the NFL draft. Golston was a three-star recruit out of high school who didn’t get much attention from a lot of big colleges despite tallying 96 tackles and 22 sacks in his final two years of high school. The Iowa Hawkeyes were the only team to offer Golston a scholarship. After basically being red shirted for two seasons in order to add bulk to his frame, Golston started to pay dividends for the Hawkeyes as a redshirt sophomore.

Golston was extremely consistent his final three seasons at Iowa. He put up 35, 47 and 45 tackles respectively, nine for a loss as a sophomore, 9.5 as a junior, and 8.5 as a senior. He also added 3.5 sacks, three sacks, and 5.5 sacks in those final three years too. Golston wasn’t graded out as a top pick in the draft, he was more of a run-stopping edge setter, without top-tier pass rush traits. That combination isn’t look upon positively for defensive ends going into the draft, and the Dallas Cowboys were criticized in some quarters for the pick being too early for Golston even though he wasn’t drafted until the third round at pick No. 84.

Background Details

Jersey No.: 59 Position: Defensive End Age: 23 Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 268 pounds Hometown: Detroit, Michigan High School: East English Village Prep College: Iowa Draft: 2021 Round 3, No. 84 overall Acquired: 2021 NFL Draft

Iowa left end Chauncey Golston hits Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez to force a fumble late in the game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

College Stats

Tackles Def Int Fumbles Iowa Big Ten FR DE 2 2 0 2 0.0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iowa Big Ten SO DE 13 19 16 35 9.0 3.5 1 4 4.0 0 1 3 0 Iowa Big Ten JR DE 13 26 21 47 9.5 3.0 1 3 3.0 0 5 0 0 Iowa Big Ten SR DL 8 24 21 45 8.5 5.5 1 -1 -1.0 0 1 0 1

Player Profile

The Dallas Cowboys surprised a lot of draft analysts by taking Golston where they did. It was seen as a reach but Dan Quinn needed to add size, length, and run stopping ability to the front seven. Golston is a player brought in to set an edge and turn runs back inside. His length is incredible and he has elite hand size to go along with great effort. It should make him an excellent run stopping 4-3 DE early in his career. Golston could have a second purpose though on the DL; being the new Tyrone Crawford for the Cowboys. That would be a player who isn't great at bending the edge but he can play the run and then bring a pass rush element by moving inside on pass rush downs. This could make Golston a valuable DL piece that turns out to be a steal in the third round of the draft. Fans may need to temper expectations early though. If Golston is to get the role vacated by Crawford, he needs ability to disrupt on the inside. Golston took two years to build up enough strength to play in college regularly for the Hawkeyes, and a season in the weight room could be extremely beneficial to the rookie defensive lineman as well. His hamstring injury that has kept him on the PUP through training camp isn't helping his ascent either. Golston likely has a rookie season of rotational snaps at best, and lots of special teams work as he builds on his excellent frame so he can play the role he was drafted to play with impact.

Film Study by Voch Lombardi

