Dallas Clark to be inducted into Colts Ring of Honor

The Colts are adding another member of their 2000s teams to the Ring of Honor.

Dallas Clark will be inducted into the franchise’s celebrated group this fall.

Peyton Manning’s top tight end will be the 19th inductee and the first since left tackle Tarik Glenn made it in 2022. He’ll join Manning, Glenn, Dwight Freeney, Robert Mathis, Reggie Wayne, Marvin Harrison Sr. and Jeff Saturday among players from the Super Bowl XLI championship team to make the cut. Coach Tony Dungy and general manager Bill Polian are also in the Ring of Honor from that era.

Clark played for the Colts from 2003-2011 after Indianapolis drafted him in the first round out of Iowa. Clark leads all tight ends in Colts history with 427 receptions and 46 touchdowns. He was a first-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler in 2009, when he totaled 100 catches for 1,106 yards and 10 touchdowns to help lead the Colts to a second Super Bowl appearance.

“In today’s game, tight ends have become so much more dynamic and important to the offensive side of the ball, and Dallas was one of the pioneers with his style of play,” Colts owner Jim Irsay said. “He was electrifying, tough and dependable on the field and a great teammate and person off the field.”

