Dallas, Boston mayors make tasty bet on NBA Finals

DALLAS - Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced a friendly bet on the NBA Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics.

The mayors agreed through social media to send the other some of their cities most well-known food if their team loses.

If the Mavericks win, Mayor Wu will send Mayor Johnson chowder and lobster from Legal Sea Foods and dessert from Sweet Teez Bakery.

If the Celtics win, Mayor Wu will receive Pecan Lodge barbeque from Mayor Johnson.

"I am beyond thrilled to have the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals for the first time in over a decade, and another friendly wager only amplifies my excitement," said Mayor Johnson. "I am grateful to Mayor Wu for playing along, and I look forward to trying the signature Boston seafood she will send after the Mavericks take the championship!"

Johnson is no stranger to sports bets.

Dallas' mayor won Dancing Bear Chocolate from Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey when the Mavs beat the Timberwolves.

READ MORE: Drake apparently bets $500K on Mavs to win NBA Finals

He also won a Colorado belt buckle from Denver Mayor Mike Johnston when the Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche.

Johnson lost a bet with Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, and now must make a video of himself cheering for the Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final in an Edmonton jersey.

The Dallas Mavericks will play the Boston Celtics in the first game of the NBA Finals at TD Garden in Boston at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.