Dalilah Muhammad lowers 400m hurdles world record as Qatari interest finally piqued as Mutaz Essa Barshim wins gold in men's high jump

Dalilah Muhammed electrified these championships last night with a world record in the 400 metres hurdles, shading her American rival Sydney McLaughlin by seven hundredths of a second to register an extraordinary 52.16. The pair were running a different race to everybody else, leaving Jamaica’s Rushell Clayton 1½ seconds adrift in bronze, propelling each other to unheard-of heights.

While McLaughlin has been heralded as the next face of the sport, having qualified for the Rio Olympics while still a high-school student, Muhammed has proved successful in keeping her at bay. Never had they waged so fierce a duel, with Mohammed, the reigning Olympic champion, lowering the record that she had set already set this year at the US championships in Iowa.

Muhammad has had to struggle for the glory. Indeed, it is central to the fascination of her dynamic with McLaughlin that the two have followed such contrasting paths. “I’ve started from the bottom and really worked my way up, whereas Sydney has been at the top of the game from the beginning,” she said.

When she was eliminated in the first round of Olympic trials for London 2012, Muhammad even had to run unsponsored, needing to be supported by her mother, Nadirah, a child protection specialist, and father Askia, a professor of Islamic Studies in New York. For McLaughlin, who shattered her personal best last night in 52.23, the journey to this level has appeared all but preordained: she signed a professional contract as soon as she finished her first year at the University of Kentucky and has since joined a Beverly Hills talent agency.

After seven days of headlines over sparse crowds, there was a febrile atmosphere inside Doha’s Khalifa International Stadium as the Qatari poster-boy, Mutaz Essa Barshim, sealed gold in the high jump with a series of brilliant leaps, culminating in a clearance at 2.37m. Images of Barshim have been plastered all over the city and the home hero did not disappoint his tens of thousands of supporters here, despite struggling for much of 2019 with injury.

In the men’s 400m, Steven Gardiner judged his pacing perfectly to take victory in 43.48, making him the sixth fastest man ever over this distance. The emotion of the triumph was heightened by the fact that the federation in his native Bahamas had needed to fundraise to send athletes here, due to the devastating impact of Hurricane Dorian.

After gold medals on successive nights for Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson, the British contingent prospered once more. Asher-Smith is tonight poised to become the first British athlete to win three medals at the same world championships after the women’s sprint relay quartet surged into the final without her. While the Jamaicans are favourites for gold, Britain laid a platform for a challenge with some powerful running and polished handovers.

Imani-Lara Lasinquot, on the second leg, explained: “What makes us special is that we have both individual talent and finesse. We are so dedicated to practising relentlessly, but we all also have the flat speed to go out and win a medal.”

Their male counterparts also made sure of a final spot, although they will be hard-pushed to deny an American team featuring Christian Coleman and Justin Gatlin. In the men’s 1,500m, all three British contenders – Neil Gourley, Josh Kerr and Jake Wightman – advanced to tomorrow night’s final, where Kenya’s Timothy Cheruiyot is the frontrunner for gold.