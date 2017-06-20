Rugby league: Daley and Blues braced for improved Maroons in Origin II

As Queensland prepare to welcome back Johnathan Thurston and Billy Slater, Laurie Daley knows his team will have to be at their best.

Laurie Daley insisted New South Wales remain grounded heading into Origin II, with the Blues ready to face an improved Queensland side in Sydney on Wednesday.

The Blues made light work of the Maroons in the State of Origin opener last month, winning 28-4 at Suncorp Stadium.

New South Wales' resounding victory sparked talk of a potential period of Origin dominance for the Blues, but as Queensland prepare to welcome back stars Johnathan Thurston and Billy Slater, Daley knows his team – unchanged for the clash – will have to be at their best.

"It's something we have spoken about right at the end of game one and at the start of the camp. I haven't had to remind them," Daley told reporters on Tuesday, referring to the Blues not getting ahead of themselves.

"All the indications are they are in the right frame of mind. But they realise the challenge has been set and the challenge is to go out there and be better than we were in game one because Queensland definitely will be.

"You've got to be careful that our guys are in the right frame of mind without playing their game before they get there.

"I've seen it in the past where you get there on the night but you're completely flat. We can't be doing that. We've got to make sure that we've got the right amount of energy to go at 8.10 tomorrow night."

"I think they [Maroons] wanted to make some changes and made the changes they thought they needed to do and again we haven't thought a great deal about what QLD are doing," he added.

"It's all been about us and what we need to do.

"Given the way our forwards played in game one that was an area Queensland thought they had to change and they've done that and picked the players we thought they would pick.

"They are a better defensive team through the middle."