Daleville hires next head football coach

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Daleville High School has found the next leader of its football program.

The school announced the hire of Maurice Freeman Wednesday afternoon.

Freeman spent the last two decades coaching Brooks County in Georgia, winning two state titles in his tenure.

He led the Trojans to a state title in his first season at the helm in 1994 and nearly thirty years later in 2021.

Now, the page turns to Daleville, who is looking to build the program into a winner as the school gets ready to play in a newly made 4A region two.

The Warhawks have been on the outside of the playoff picture for the last four seasons, not making it to the postseason since 2019.

But to find a season where Daleville made a run at a state championship, oddly enough as Freeman was getting ready to take over at Brooks, Daleville was fresh off a 1993 state title loss.

With any hire, consistent winning is what a school is looking for. Freeman brings that pedigree of winning boasting a history of 196 wins and 65 losses. Featuring six region titles and two state titles in that span.

Freeman takes over the program from Will Garner who left the school this year to take a job at Dothan High School.

