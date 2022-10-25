Dales: Week 8 vs. Bills is first time Rodgers has ever faced a No. 1 scoring and total defense
NFL Network's Stacey Dales breaks down the Green Bay Packers and the Buffalo Bills just ahead of their Week 8 matchup.
6 trade targets for the Saints ahead of the NFL deadline: A single move won't right the ship, but it might plug a hole and help keep them afloat
Jason Taylor, who joined Sports Seriously on behalf of Smirnoff, reflects on his NFL career, discusses where he's at in life with football now and looks at the current Dolphins team with Tua Tagovailoa and Mike McDaniel.
Power rankings: Updated #Bills positioning after bye week
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) Mac Jones is back for the New England Patriots. In fact, it may have made it even murkier with the Patriots suddenly in the cellar of the AFC East they used to dominate. Coach Bill Belichick was noncommittal Tuesday on what direction he'll go moving forward following Jones' benching in favor of Bailey Zappe after just three series in Monday's 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears.
Sean McVay didn't have much of an update on Cam Akers' situation but did say the Rams are talking to teams about a trade
Matt Eberflus and the Bears had a rare chance to hang 40 on Bill Belichick and the Patriots in New England.
Alaric Jackson is taking over for Joe Noteboom at LT, and Sean McVay doesn't sound the least bit worried
Talking about the Bills provided the Packers QB a chance to crack a joke about one of his favorite former teammates.
The Jets secured the trade hours after confirming that Hall's season was done.
The 49ers fell to 3-4 after a blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and fans are beginning to point fingers. That brings us to this weeks edition of 49ers Overreactions . . .
Sam Ehlinger officially becomes the starting quarterback of the Colts. If he fails or gets injured, Nick Foles will take over. And if Foles gets injured, the quarterback will be anyone but Matt Ryan. Ryan is done. He’s out. He won’t play again, for reasons rooted in his contract. Put simply, once the team decided [more]
Belichick and Eberflus commented on the dirty hit that knocked David Andrews out of Monday night's game.
Justin Fields is now one of two players in the last 30 years with this indelible first-half stat line.
When Rams coach Sean McVay heard the Panthers accepted the 49ers' trade offer for Christian McCaffrey, he had the exact reaction one would expect.
Jakobi Meyers wasn't afraid to stick up for quarterback Mac Jones after the Patriots' ugly loss to the Bears on Monday night. He had a candid take on how the QB situation unfolded.
The Cowboys are adding some experience to their defensive line ahead of next Tuesday’s trade deadline. NFL Media reports that the Cowboys have agreed to trade for defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins. They will send a 2023 sixth-round pick to Las Vegas and the Raiders will send a 2023 seventh-rounder back to Dallas. Hankins has played [more]
Harsh words from a former New England Patriots defensive player
Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens offer up a trio of potential waiver wire options for week 8 — Giants' Daniel Jones, Broncos' Greg Dulcich and Chargers' Josh Palmer.
Parity continues to reign in the NFL. Josh Schrock delivers his latest power rankings after a Sunday that saw Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Justin Herbert all be outplayed by inferior quarterbacks.
Andy Behrens examines the week's priority adds as fantasy managers deal with more injuries and navigate the Chiefs and Chargers being on bye.