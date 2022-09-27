Dales: Two areas Saints 'want to clean up' ahead of London game vs. Vikings
NFL Network's Stacey Dales talks about the two areas the New Orleans Saints want to clean up ahead of the London game vs. the Minnesota Vikings.
The Houston Texans' passing offense is quite puzzling after three weeks into the 2022 season.
A'ja Wilson and Brionna Jones went straight from the WNBA Finals to leading Team USA in a historic rout.
Mac Jones reportedly seeking a second opinion for his ankle injury
The high ankle sprain Trent Williams suffered on Sunday night could have been much worse.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hyped a nonexistent quarterback controversy after Cooper Rush won filling in for the injured Dak Prescott last week. ''He's doing a great job and I know that he doesn't have anybody that's supporting him more than Dak,'' Jones said on his radio show Tuesday morning after a 23-16 ''Monday Night Football'' victory at the New York Giants.
NFL Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders land after an 0-3 start?
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones hopped off the field, unable to put any weight on his left leg. The second-year signal-caller and heir to Tom Brady as the Patriots quarterback, Jones left the game in the fourth quarter in obvious pain and needed to be helped to the locker room. ''Mac is a hell of a quarterback,'' Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon said.
Lawrence is now one sack behind Micah Parsons for the team lead; the veteran had a scare Monday night on the same foot he broke last year. | From @ToddBrock24f7
After the Buccaneers failed to score on a two-point conversion at the end of Sunday’s 14-12 loss to the Packers, Aaron Rodgers said he spotted something on the Jumbotron that he passed along to Green Bay coaches before the play. Rodgers didn’t divulge what he saw beyond that it was something “they probably shouldn’t show.” [more]
Hurricane Ian’s projected path has it headed toward Tampa, Florida, which could mean the Chiefs-Buccaneers game would move well north of there.
The “idyllic retreat” was also the filming location for the E Television series “The Bradshaw Bunch.”
Ryan Fitzpatrick has played with Tua Tagovailoa and so who better to explain his growth under Mike McDaniel in 2022
Three games into a comeback from an Achilles tear, Shepard suffered a non-contact injury on the final Giants snap on Monday.
The Chiefs’ superstar quarterback explained the specific reason for his frustration, which was caught on camera short before the halftime break.
On the bright side, their ex isn't doing much better.
Matt Harmon is joined by Andy Behrens, as he is each and every Tuesday morning, to list off the best targets on waiver wires around fantasy football leagues everywhere.
The chess community has been yelling about this all month.
"Sometimes the Jumbotron shows things they probably shouldn't show, even at home."
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 4 of the season including Buffalo at Baltimore, Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco, and Kansas City at Tampa Bay
When the Cowboys signed Jason Peters early this month, the thought was that he’d give them another option at left tackle in the event first-round pick Tyler Smith wasn’t up to the job right off the bat. Peters saw his first action since signing with Dallas on Monday night and it did not come in [more]