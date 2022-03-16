Dales: How newly signed WR D.J. Chark can impact Lions
NFL Network's Stacy Dales: How newly signed wide receiver D.J. Chark can impact Detroit Lions. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Stacy Dales: How newly signed wide receiver D.J. Chark can impact Detroit Lions. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
There is more than meets the eyes for Chark's $10 million contract with the Lions
Former Packers OLB Za'Darius Smith is returning to Baltimore after signing a four-year deal with the Ravens, the team that drafted him in 2015.
Tackle Zach Banner‘s time with the Steelers has come to an end. The Steelers announced that they have released Banner on Wednesday afternoon. He had spent the last four years in the organization. Banner played in 14 games during the 2019 season, but injuries limited him to one game in 2020 and seven games last [more]
The Raiders are releasing veteran linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com reports. He was due $6.75 million in base salary in 2022 with an $8.252 million cap hit. The Raiders already released linebacker Cory Littleton and defensive end Carl Nassib, both of whom are expected to be designated as post-June 1 cuts. Nassib and [more]
See where your favorite team will be picking across all seven rounds of the 2022 NFL draft
As they prepare to face a group of star quarterbacks in the AFC West, the Raiders are revamping their pass rush by bringing on Chandler Jones.
Vikings former first-round draft pick has a new home
Handing out grades for each of the Rams' initial moves in free agency so far
The Packers rarely use the franchise tag. When they do, it becomes very difficult to turn the one-year guaranteed salary into a long-term deal. It’s difficult because the Packers don’t guarantee money beyond the first year of a veteran contract, for all players except the quarterback. This will greatly complicate any efforts to turn the [more]
Former Packers pass rusher ZaDarius Smith reportedly is heading back to the Ravens on a four-year, $35 million deal.
The first overall pick in the 2018 draft will apparently be playing for a new team in 2022. As surmised earlier, the Browns are done with Baker Mayfield. Chris Mortensen of ESPN said earlier today that the Browns and Mayfield are breaking up because the Browns want an “adult” at the quarterback position. That statement [more]
The Browns seem to be ready to move on from Baker Mayfield. Presumably, they have an idea regarding where he’ll be traded, if they land Deshaun Watson. Or if they don’t. So which teams may want the first pick in the 2018 draft? The Colts are the first team to comes to mind. It’s unknown [more]
NFL free agency officially begins Wednesday, which marks the first day that trades and new contracts can be processed. Keep track of all the latest.
Randy Gregory agreed to a five-year, $70 million deal with the Cowboys that included $28 million in guaranteed money. The Cowboys announced the deal Tuesday. At some point after that, things went sideways. That much is fact. The details that explain the reason Gregory changed his mind — agreeing to the same deal with the [more]
Much has been said, and much will be said, by reporters and fans regarding the events that led to defensive end Randy Gregory leaving the Cowboys for the Broncos. In assessing why he cared about the language in the Dallas contract, it’s important to understand how the language could have affected Gregory. His contract with [more]
Carl Nassib became the NFL's first openly gay active player last year when he came out in June. Now the defensive end is on the hunt for a new team.
With Lucas Patrick joining the Bears, here's a look at where Chicago's offensive line depth stands.
The #49ers might've solved two problems by signing CB Charvarius Ward.
The Titans are pulling the plug on the Julio Jones experiment after one year, releasing the wide receiver at the start of NFL free agency.
Bill Belichick shipped off Shaq Mason for a paltry return. Why?