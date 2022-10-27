Dales: Marcedes Lewis told me Packers offense has been 'weird' and 'eerie' so far in 2022
NFL Network's Stacey Dales says Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis told me Packers offense has been "weird" and "eerie" so far in 2022.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is on such a heater right now, he has former Cowboys defensive ends losing it on live television. By Adam Hermann
San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan wasn’t happy his team fell for the Chiefs’ trick.
Peyton Manning had plenty of sympathy for Mac Jones after the Patriots benched the second-year quarterback early in the second quarter of Monday night's Week 7 game against the Bears.
The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly traded a conditional third-round pick and a sixth-round pick to the New York Giants for wide receiver Kadarius Toney.
Bailey Zappe appears to have a very different philosophy than Mac Jones when it comes to executing Matt Patricia's plays in the Patriots' offense.
Emma Raducanu's former coach, Dmitry Tursunov, has described "red flags" in her camp which pushed him to end their partnership.
Here's a collection of all of the grades for the Bears' trade of Robert Quinn, where most experts loved the move for Chicago.
The Bears traded Robert Quinn to the Eagles, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick.
Elliot played for much of 2021 with a partially torn posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. This injury should mean a bigger load for Tony Pollard.
Charles Robinson, Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein discuss the final days before the NFL trade deadline, the QB controversy in New England, the Colts benching Matt Ryan and more.
The NFL trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 1, and USA TODAY Sports will keep you up to date with the news on all the top trades.
The Giants have traded Kadarius Toney, the enigmatic and oft-injured WR, to the Chiefs for a pair of draft picks ahead of NFL trade deadline.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 8. The 49ers will beat the Rams, and the Eagles will remain undefeated.
San Francisco’s Nick Bosa said the Chiefs “threw a lot at me” after KC’s 44-23 win. Here’s what he was talking about.
The Sofi Stadium turf is in the crosshairs after a spate of injuries during Sunday's Chargers-Seahawks game.
Fantasy football analyst Chris Allen reveals his lineup advice for the Thursday night matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.