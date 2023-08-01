Dales: Justin Fields turned down opportunity to be showcased on Netflix's 'Quarterback'
NFL Network's Stacey Dales reports that Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields turned down an opportunity to be showcased on Netflix's 'Quarterback'.
NFL Network's Stacey Dales reports that Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields turned down an opportunity to be showcased on Netflix's 'Quarterback'.
Scott Pianowski examines the 2023 fantasy quarterback landscape, breaking down the position into tiers to help you get ready.
Consider this less a change in philosophy and more a change in Fields' execution of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's system.
Scott Pianowski examines the 2023 fantasy quarterback landscape, breaking down the position into tiers to help you get ready.
The Eagles won the NFC, and it seems like that was just the beginning.
Check out our latest batch of quarterback fantasy draft rankings for 2023.
Verlander tied an MLB record in signing a two-year, $86.7 million contract with the Mets last offseason.
Follow along with rumors, deals and reactions as we near the MLB trade deadline.
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens reveals three takeaways from a recent 10-team all-Yahoo mock draft, including some apparent rookie skepticism.
Hackett didn't think it was appropriate when Payton called Hackett's time with the Broncos "one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL."
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Ronald Jones' loss could be Ezekiel Elliott's gain in Dallas.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon ranks the best wide receivers still just 25 and under.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares some key wide receiver notes to know as we hurtle toward the heart of draft season.
Check out our latest batch of fantasy football kicker rankings for 2023 draft season!
Our fantasy football analysts unveil their draft rankings for the 2023 season — who will end up on your teams?
Check out our latest batch of draft rankings for the fantasy football wide receivers of 2023!
Fantasy analyst Dan Titus gives his take on some key ADPs that have seen some movement this week.
Campbell's dream of owning a pet lion will have to wait.
Fantasy football analysts Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don debate over which two young running backs will do better in 2023.
If you’re new to fantasy football, don’t worry, we have a how-to guide with everything you need to win and have fun!