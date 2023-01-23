Dales: Giants players 'fell in love with Brian Daboll in his first season as head coach'
NFL Network's Stacey Dales says New York Giants players "fell in love with head coach Brian Daboll in his first season as head coach."
Here are our Giants grades for most of the prominent names on the roster, as well as Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen.
The 5 George Kittle catches you meet in the divisional playoffs:
As reported by PHNX's Howard Balzer, Sean Payton has set up an interview with the Cardinals for Thursday.
Brian Flores is a candidate for the Cardinals HC job.
The Nasdaq is up 6.44% in 2023, its best start to a new year since 2019. These are the big Nasdaq winners, including some megacaps.
Joe Schoen admits there's a talent gap between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles, and he intends on closing that this offseason.
Jordan Poole is starting for the fourth straight game, and Steve Kerr addressed why the lineup change works so well.
Patrick Mahomes is dealing with a high-ankle sprain on his right foot that could affect his ability to play in the AFC championship game.
It looks like Burrow took a shot at that failed neutral-site plan with a two-word post on Instagram
Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy last squared off in college and accounted for 11 TDs. They'll meet again in Eagles vs. 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
Tony Romo did not have a good day broadcasting the Bills-Bengals game and Twitter let him know about it
Was this Elliott's last play in a Cowboys uniform? If so, it's one to forget.
Joe Burrow slipped into an incredible pair of Seinfeld sweatpants.
The final play of the Cowboys season began with running back Ezekiel Elliott playing center and it ended with a short pass to KaVontae Turpin. Elliott lined up at center to snap to quarterback Dak Prescott with the rest of the offense spread out across the line of scrimmage for what appeared to be an [more]
Barring something unforeseen, Brock Purdy reportedly will be the 49ers' starting quarterback when the 2023 season opens.
Dak Prescott had a horrible outing against the 49ers in the NFC divisional round, and for some reason the Cowboys' social media decided to crush him for it. By Adam Hermann
A recent report shed some light on what it might cost teams to trade for 49ers QB Trey Lance if he becomes available.
On the first Sunday of the regular season, ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen reported that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rejected a contract offer that would have paid him $133 million fully guaranteed at signing. Very recently, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark reported the same thing. Here’s what we said in September, since it still applies: “The reporting [more]
The Bears won't be a suitor for Aaron Rodgers, but the Packers trading the star quarterback could have a ripple effect that impacts a key part of the Bears' offseason.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals AFC Championship Game.