Dales, Garafolo: What to make of Sirianni not naming Hurts as QB1
NFL Network's Stacey Dales and Mike Garafolo discuss what to make of Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni not naming quarterback Jalen Hurts as QB1. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network