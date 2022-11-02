Dales: Dolphins believe Bradley Chubb addition puts them in 'Super Bowl' conversation
NFL Network's Stacy Dales: Miami Dolphins believe linebacker Bradley Chubb addition puts them in 'Super Bowl' conversation.
Matt Canada will remain the Steelers offensive coordinator.
The versatile Detroit Lions back could put even more on his plate once he's back from his ankle injury.
After the trade deadline came and passed without a move for Cam Akers, will he and the Rams make up soon? It sounds like that’s at least what Los Angeles would like to do. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Rams turned down multiple offers for Akers before Tuesday’s trading deadline and are [more]
Breaking down the performance of Lions rookie safety Kerby Joseph in the team's Week 8 loss to the Miami Dolphins
The 1985 Miami Dolphins won 12 games and advanced to the AFC Championship Game, falling short of a second consecutive Super Bowl appearance.
The Dolphins made one of the biggest splashes at the trade deadline when they moved to acquire edge rusher Bradley Chubb from the Broncos and one common reaction to using a 2023 first-round pick to get him was that it showed the team has confidence it can make a run in the AFC this year. [more]
Mike Tomlin hasn't ruled out big changes this week.
ESPN's Adam Schefter believes Odell Beckham Jr.'s skill set would be a welcomed addition to the 49ers' offense.
Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson is on the road back to the lineup. Patterson went on injured reserve with a knee injury after the fourth game of the season, so he became eligible to return to the active roster after last Sunday’s win over the Panthers. That process got underway on Wednesday when the Falcons [more]
Garrett leads the NFL in fastest pass-rush get off from the snap and built upon that in a dominant performance against the Bengals
Giants general manager Joe Schoen said he's open to talking with Odell Beckham Jr. about signing with the team when he's fully healthy.
The trade deadline is 4 p.m. ET today, and Yahoo Sports is helping you keep up with all the latest deals.
Free Press sports writer Chris Solari was among those in the Michigan Stadium tunnel when the violence between Michigan and Michigan State occurred.
Adam Zimmer, the co-defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 and 2021, has died. He was 38. His sister, Corri, announced the development earlier today. The son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, Adam began his coaching career in 2006, with the Saints. He spent four seasons in New Orleans as assistant linebackers [more]
Jeff Wilson will reunite with former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who became the Dolphins' head coach in 2022, as well as his former 49ers teammate and backfield mate Raheem Mostert.
The Bears were able to acquire receiver Chase Claypool from the Steelers in exchange for their original second-round pick in 2023. But Pittsburgh apparently had another offer on the table. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers offered their second-round pick in 2023 for Claypool. But Pittsburgh believed Chicago’s second-rounder would [more]
The Chase Claypool trade is going to end up being a great thing for Kenny Pickett.
Travis Kelce was forced to watch one of his few NFL lowlights thanks to Eli Manning during ESPN2’s “Monday Night Football” coverage.
The 2022 NFL trade deadline was wild. Which teams and players emerged as winners, and who is hoping for better luck next time?
Aaron Rodgers was hoping there would be some Packers breaking news to discuss on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday regarding the NFL trade deadline. That didn't happen.