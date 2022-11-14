Dales: Cowboys run defense is 'going to be a problem' if they don't make changes
NFL Network's Stacey Dales and Steve Wyche break down the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers Week 10 matchup.
NFL Network's Stacey Dales and Steve Wyche break down the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers Week 10 matchup.
Pleasant will be coaching in an offensive capacity for Green Bay
From the wild Vikings-Bills finish to Jeff Saturday picking up his first career win, here are the winners and losers from NFL's Week 10 matchups.
If you thought Falcons head coach Arthur Smith might be inclined to make a quarterback change after last Thursday’s loss to the Panthers, it’s time to think again. Smith told reporters on Monday that he’s not going to sub in rookie Desmond Ridder for veteran Marcus Mariota for the team’s Week 11 game against the [more]
The Bills defense came up with a big stop of Vikings running back Dalvin Cook on a first-and-goal from the 2-yard-line in overtime of Sunday’s game and they did it with a little extra assistance. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said on Sunday that he thought Buffalo’s defense had 12 men on the field when [more]
Here are the bottom 10 Bears defensive players and what their PFF grades were following their Week 10 loss vs. Lions.
The backup quarterback stole the show in Hollywood.
Former NFL head coach Bill Cowher called the hiring of Jeff Saturday "a travesty," and Colts execs were reportedly against the move.
The Bucs' trick play involving Tom Brady as a wide receiver went horribly wrong Sunday, but the quarterback was able to joke about the gaffe after Tampa Bay beat the Seahawks anyway.
The Cowboys coughed up a 14-point lead in losing to McCarthy’s former team, but the officials did him no favors with a blown no-call in overtime. [Opinion]
Belichick isn't a fan of the challenge rule that helped send the Bills and Vikings game into overtime.
The Raiders have lost their past three games.
Losing to the Colts under these circumstances is a new kind of low, one that could cast blame, deserved or not, on quarterback Derek Carr and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, despite it being clear a deeper rebuild was needed this past offseason.
NBC Sports Rodney Harrison and Chris Simms went off on the NFL after 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from Sunday Night Football against the Chargers.
How dramatic were the Chiefs’ run-game improvements from a week ago? Here are the numbers.
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is a believer in interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Ryan said after the Colts beat the Raiders that Saturday showed up last week and immediately addressed the awkwardness of his own presence, having not been a part of the team and now leading the team. Saturday then got down to business [more]
Midway through the third quarter, the Cardinals have had to make another change at quarterback. Third-string QB Trace McSorley has entered the game for Colt McCoy. McCoy headed to the medical tent after throwing an incomplete pass that was also flagged for intentional grounding. McCoy was shown on the FOX broadcast grabbing the back of [more]
Packers wide receiver Christian Watson‘s start to Sunday’s game against the Cowboys felt like another chapter in an unhappy rookie season, but he and the team were able to turn things around. Watson opened his NFL career by dropping a would-be touchdown against the Vikings and he had two more drops early in Sunday’s game [more]
The Bears' defense couldn't hold a 14-point lead. There was a lot to that went into the defensive collapse, from missed tackles to officiating mistakes. Eddie Jackson is tired of all of it.
A Colts win in Jeff Saturday's debut as an NFL coach raises eyebrows. A Raiders loss may say more about Josh McDaniels.
Linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from San Francisco's Week 10 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers for a helmet-to-helmet hit on quarterback Justin Herbert.