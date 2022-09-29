Dales: Andy Dalton took 'all the reps' at QB1 for Saints at Thursday practice

The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston had said ''I'll be out there'' for practice on Thursday. Winston was held out of a second straight practice because of a back injury, raising questions about whether he'll be able to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. A day earlier, coach Dennis Allen said he anticipated Winston would return to the practice field, and the quarterback insisted he was preparing to start in the NFL's first international game of the season.