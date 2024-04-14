Dalen Terry throws it down!

The New York Knicks go into the NBA playoffs as the Eastern Conference's No. 2 seed after a 120–119 win over the Chicago Bulls, coupled with the Milwaukee Bucks losing to the Orlando Magic.
Woods has never posted a higher score, but he is committed to playing in all four majors this year.
Former New York Yankees left-hander Fritz Peterson died at the age of 82. He is probably best known exchanging wives with teammate Mike Kekich in the 1970s.
The new female track uniform looked noticeably skimpy at the bottom in one picture, which social media seized upon.
Strider made only two starts this season before suffering the injury.
International basketball prospect Alex Sarr declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. Playing this season for Perth in Australia's National Basketball League, Sarr is projected as a No. 1 overall selection.
Clingan could be a top-five pick in June.
Tiger Woods made his 24th consecutive cut at the Masters, setting a new record.
It's hard to find a good starting linebacker these days, which may make these guys all the more worthy of a dice roll come the NFL Draft.
Where will the most hyped college stars land? How WNBA-ready are the international prospects? Who helped themselves during the NCAA tournament? And what unexpected surprises could be in store? Let’s dig in.
The 2025 season will encompass 24 races and begin two weeks later than the 2024 season did.
There's a couple Day 1 prospects in the estimation of Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice, and decent depth beyond that.
There's no first-round stud this year, but plenty of guys with varying skill sets teams can plug in right away.
Keep up with all of the action from Augusta National on Friday here with Yahoo Sports.
It looks like Michigan's J.J. McCarthy will stay home, despite receiving an invite back in February.
With the 2023-24 NBA season coming to an end, here's one voter's award ballot, breaking down the top candidates — and declaring the winners.
Bryson DeChambeau leads the Masters — and the charge of LIV Golf.
It's a good year to need a cornerback, even if there isn't a can't-miss prospect out there.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon wraps up his positional needs series with the wide receivers ahead of the NFL Draft.
Mizuhara is reportedly in negotiations to plead guilty in connection to the alleged theft of Ohtani's money to cover gambling debts.