Dale Jr. to race in eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series opener at Bristol

Staff Report
1 min read
Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be among the drivers to compete in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series opener at the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track on Wednesday, March 24 (8 p.m. ET on FS1).

The Bristol race marks the first of 10 Pro Invitational Series races in 2021. The first five — Bristol Motor Speedway on dirt, Talladega Superspeedway, Darlington Raceway, Circuit of the Americas and a track to be determined — will be televised on FS1. The second five will be broadcast by NBC Sports.

Last season, the Pro Invitational Series debuted during the initial shutdown from the COVID-19 pandemic. Earnhardt was a regular participant in those races scoring a best finish in the first race, a runner-up finish at the virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Earnhardt has been a long time user and fan of iRacing. He joined the company last November as an executive director and was instrumental in the process of getting North Wilkesboro Speedway scanned for the service.

