Dale Jr.: 'I plan on driving' Xfinity Series race at Darlington

Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted Wednesday night that he still plans to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway next week as previously planned.

Earnhardt Jr., his wife Amy, daughter Isla and dog Gus were involved in a frightening airplane crash last week while traveling to Bristol Motor Speedway. There were no serious injuries reported, but Earnhardt Jr. took the weekend off from his duties as an analyst on NBC Sports and has been focused on recovering at home with his family.

RELATED: Earnhardts safe after crash

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Junior also tweeted his lower back is heavily bruised, but he’s been treating the area every day.

This story will be updated.