Dale Jr., Kyle Petty, Dale Jarrett join today’s Lunch Talk Live

NASCAR on NBC analysts Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Petty and Dale Jarrett will join Mike Tirico on today’s “Lunch Talk Live” on NBCSN. The show airs at noon ET.

Earnhardt returns to the show a day after the announcement that he will be on the NASCAR Hall of Fame ballot for 2021 with NASCAR on NBC colleague Jeff Burton.

“Lunch Talk Live” focuses on the current state of the sports world and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, providing guests with a platform to discuss the state of sports, voice their personal stories and detail how they are adapting their daily lives during this challenging time.

Earnhardt is scheduled to be on the show at noon ET. Petty and Jarrett are scheduled to appear at 12:50 p.m. ET today.

Today’s guests are:

12 p.m. – Dale Earnhardt Jr

12:15 p.m. – Al Michaels & Doc Emrick

12:30 p.m. – Golfer Justin Thomas

12:40 p.m. – Chris Simms

12:50 p.m. – Kyle Petty & Dale Jarrett

The hour-long show airs on weekdays at Noon ET on NBCSN and streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. You can watch the stream here. Select content and interviews will additionally be hosted on NBC Sports’ YouTube channel and social media platforms.

