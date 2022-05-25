Dale Jr., Kyle Busch talk fatherhood and more on Greg Olsen's podcast

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kyle Busch are together again.

The two NASCAR superstars — one in the Hall of Fame and one a surefire future inductee — have a well-documented history on the track. Their heated rivalry that blossomed in 2007 came to a head at Richmond Raceway in 2008 when Busch famously spun Earnhardt Jr. — leading to years of silence between the two.

Junior and “Rowdy” broke bread and buried the past on the “Dale Jr. Download” podcast in 2018, so it was fitting they both joined former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen on his podcast “Youth Inc.” this week.

.@DaleJr shares his experience growing up an Earnhardt. So many good parenting lessons here 🎙️🏎️@Invisalign | https://t.co/UiFXEKfrCR pic.twitter.com/hixKrH13D9 — Youth Inc with Greg Olsen 🎙️ (@YouthInc) May 25, 2022

Olsen — who wore the No. 88, just like Junior, during his playing career — previously was a guest on Dale Jr.’s podcast earlier this year and the two swapped stories on Olsen’s upbringing and the ups and downs of his football life. His own podcast focuses on navigating the world of youth sports with help from legacy families, coaches, psychologists and more.

Olsen sat down with both Earnhardt Jr. and Busch to discuss family legacies, defining your own path and the burden and benefit of expectations. They delve into the rivalry between the two drivers, growing up a fan, growing up an Earnhardt and how Busch manages fatherhood with his son Brexton, an aspiring racer.

Watch the above clip as a sneak preview and listen to the full episode here.