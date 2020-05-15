Dale Jr. joins Mike Tirico on Lunch Talk Live on NBCSN

NASCAR on NBC analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be on today’s Lunch Talk Live with host Mike Tirico to discuss the NASCAR season resuming Sunday at Darlington Raceway. Today’s show airs at noon ET on NBCSN.

“Lunch Talk Live” focuses on the current state of the sports world and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, providing guests with a platform to discuss the state of sports, voice their personal stories and detail how they are adapting their daily lives during this challenging time.

You can also watch the show online here.

Friday’s scheduled guests are:

12:00 p.m. – Mike Florio, profootballtalk.com

12:05 p.m. – Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR on NBC

12:15 p.m. – Paul Azinger, Golf Channel/NBC

12:30 p.m. – Sebastian Coe, President, World Athletics

12:40 p.m. – Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs head coach

