Dale Jr., crew clean up North Wilkesboro Speedway for iRacing track scan
It’s happening.
After months of planning, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and an assembled crew paid a visit to North Wilkesboro Speedway on Monday to clean up the .625-mile track in preparation for an iRacing track scan.
She‘s getting a trim for an important date with @iRacing. pic.twitter.com/1KK2xiq2U0
— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) December 9, 2019
— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) December 9, 2019
Of course @DaleJr found a way to turn some laps today at North Wilkesboro. pic.twitter.com/TqTdMbfzlM
— Steve Myers (@iRacingMyers) December 9, 2019
Putting in the work💪🏻 for @iRacing. 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/uFSxq2vrir
— Charlotte Motor Speedway (@CLTMotorSpdwy) December 9, 2019
Visited North Wilksboro Speedway today to clean the surface for @iracingofficial to scan it and recreate it in the virtual racing world. Even @smyers27 came down from Boston headquarters to supervise. The end result was a super race ready surface and a giant pile of weeds and muck. I am so excited to see this track delivered to the iracing community. Thanks to all who came out to help us. Several friends were there to today. A few, @andyhouston95 @martysnider @c_buescher @myatt_snider @mike_davis88 @sonnylunsford @thetabboyd. Also @marcussmi and his crews from @charlottemotorspeedway and @bmsupdates were on hand. We froze through the rain to get the job finished. Lastly, the medical center was extra creepy.
A post shared by Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@dalejr) on Dec 9, 2019 at 10:00am PST
Pretty cool morning! Thanks @dalejr and @marcussmi for organizing this.
A post shared by Rick Allen (@rickallentv) on Dec 9, 2019 at 10:15am PST
Earnhardt was joined by a host of others, including Speedway Motorsports Inc. president Marcus Smith, iRacing executive vice president and executive producer Steve Myers, NASCAR Cup Series driver Chris Buescher, Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driver Myatt Snider, NBC Sports’ Rick Allen and Marty Snider, William Byron’s spotter Tab Boyd, Austin Dillon’s spotter Andy Houston, among others.
Despite inclement weather, the team cleared weeds and other debris from the track in order for iRacing to perform an adequate scan with the end goal of making the closed North Carolina track available for iRacing users to compete.
The NASCAR Cup Series last competed at the facility on Sept. 29, 1996. Jeff Gordon was the last driver to claim victory before it was dropped from the schedule.