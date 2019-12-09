Dale Jr., crew clean up North Wilkesboro Speedway for iRacing track scan

It’s happening.

After months of planning, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and an assembled crew paid a visit to North Wilkesboro Speedway on Monday to clean up the .625-mile track in preparation for an iRacing track scan.

She‘s getting a trim for an important date with @iRacing. pic.twitter.com/1KK2xiq2U0 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) December 9, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Of course @DaleJr found a way to turn some laps today at North Wilkesboro. pic.twitter.com/TqTdMbfzlM — Steve Myers (@iRacingMyers) December 9, 2019

Story continues

Earnhardt was joined by a host of others, including Speedway Motorsports Inc. president Marcus Smith, iRacing executive vice president and executive producer Steve Myers, NASCAR Cup Series driver Chris Buescher, Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driver Myatt Snider, NBC Sports’ Rick Allen and Marty Snider, William Byron’s spotter Tab Boyd, Austin Dillon’s spotter Andy Houston, among others.

Despite inclement weather, the team cleared weeds and other debris from the track in order for iRacing to perform an adequate scan with the end goal of making the closed North Carolina track available for iRacing users to compete.

The NASCAR Cup Series last competed at the facility on Sept. 29, 1996. Jeff Gordon was the last driver to claim victory before it was dropped from the schedule.