Dale Jr. and Carl Edwards among 2021 NASCAR Hall nominees

NASCAR also introduced the 'Modern Era' and 'Pioneer Ballots' for the first time.

New names on the Modern Era ballot include Dale Earnhardt Jr., Carl Edwards and Jeff Burton On the Pioneer side are Jake Elder and Banjo Matthews.

Modern Era Ballot

, won 18 times in the NASCAR Cup Series including consecutive Coca-Cola 600 victories

, won 21 times in the NASCAR Cup Series including the Southern 500 and two Coca-Cola 600s

, Two-time Daytona 500 winner, 15-time NASCAR Cup Series Most Popular Driver and two-time Xfinity Series champion

winner of 28 NASCAR Cup Series races and 2007 Xfinity Series champion

winner of 18 NASCAR Cup Series races, including two Southern 500 victories

, 1970 NASCAR Cup Series championship crew chief

, first five-time NASCAR weekly series national champion

, won 23 times in NASCAR Cup Series, including the 1997 Brickyard 400

, four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief

, winner of record-tying nine NASCAR championships

Pioneer Ballot

, three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief

three-time NASCAR Late Model Sportsman champion; 1956 Modified champion

, built cars that won more than 250 NASCAR Cup Series races and three championships

, 1986 NASCAR West Series champion

, two-time NASCAR Cup Series owner champion as mechanical genius of Holman-Moody

Landmark Award

, the first female to compete in a NASCAR Cup Series superspeedway race

, NASCAR’s first flagman; established NASCAR racing at Bowman Gray Stadium with Bill France Sr.

, named third president of NASCAR in 2000; career included track operator roles at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway

, founder of Pocono Raceway

formed groundbreaking Winston-NASCAR partnership as executive with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company