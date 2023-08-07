Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Michigan Cup race
Watch Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s best moments from the booth during the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.
Following an initial 1:46-hour delay of the start, the FireKeepers Casino 400 was again interrupted by rain after 74 of 200 laps. After another 50-minute delay, NASCAR made the decision to restart the race at noon ET on Monday.
The race will be on USA Network.
Buescher has doubled his career Cup Series win total over the last two races.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
